BN TV: Guess the Celebrity Tweet with KaySwitch on Episode 3 of Shine’s Mischief Show

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Shine’s Mischief Show is a fun, crazy and mischievous show with your host, OAP Shine Begho that features various celebrities like musicians, DJ’s and TV hosts, CEOs of media empires and the list goes on. This second episode features KaySwitch. Here’s what Shine had to say; Watch Kayswitch tell us who his friends in the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

