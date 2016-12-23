BN TV: Olajumoke Orisaguna in tears as she reflects on her Life-Changing Year | Watch – Bella Naija
|
BN TV: Olajumoke Orisaguna in tears as she reflects on her Life-Changing Year | Watch
Bella Naija
In this video, breadseller turned model Olajumoke Orisaguna talks about her journey in the limelight so far and how even though a lot of people promised her things, only two people came through. Watch below.
