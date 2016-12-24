BN TV: Watch Akah Nnani & Makida Moka talk Headies 2016 on a New Episode of Akah Bants
Akah Nnani features Makida Moka on a new episode of Akah Bants as they talk about the recent Headies 2016. He even gives BellaNaija a subtle shoutout, haha! Akah said; So the Headies 2016 did not happen without sone drama! Last year, the biggest Nigerian music entertainment award happened with Don Jazzy and Olamide lighting the stage with beef! This […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG