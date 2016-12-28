Bob Bradley Sacked By Swansea City

Bob Bradley has been sacked as manager of English Premier League club Swansea City after just 11 games in charge.

Bob Bradley,58, took over after Francesco Guidolin left the Liberty Stadium on October 3, but secured just eight points and managed two wins in his time in charge. He leaves with the side 19th in the Premier League table.

A Swansea Statement read

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,’’ confirmed Swans chairman Huw Jenkins. “Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining. “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble. “Personally, I have nothing but praise for Bob. He is a good man; a good person who gave everything to the job. His work-rate is phenomenal and we wish him well for the future.” Sacked Manger Bob Bradley said “I knew exactly what I was getting into when I came to Swansea and realised the hardest part was always going to be getting points in the short run,”. “But I believe in myself and I believe in going for it. That’s what I’ve always told my players. Football can be cruel and to have a chance, you have to be strong. I wish Swansea the best and look forward to my next challenge.”

Bradley’s last match in charge was a 4-1 home defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day which led to boos ringing around the stadium after the final whistle. That defeat meant the Swans had shipped 29 goals in the American’s 11 games in charge.

BOB BRADLEY’S RECORD Games: 11 Wins: 2 Draws: 2 Losses: 7 Points: 8 Goals for: 12 Goals against: 29

The post Bob Bradley Sacked By Swansea City appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

