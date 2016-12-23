Pages Navigation Menu

Bobrisky blasts Halima Abubakar for shading him on Snapchat

Things are getting real shady on Snapchat. Yesterday, Halima Abubakar shaded Bobrisky on her Snapchat after the male barbie showed off his account balance online. See what she posted below. As expected, Bobrisky returned the favour after the actress said some things that he wasn’t down with. Chai!!!!!!!

