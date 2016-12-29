Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobrisky Has Sent a Message To His Haters For 2017

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Snapchat celebrity and Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky, took to his Instagram page to send a message to his hater ahead of 2017..See below;bobrisky-has-sent-a-message-to-his-haters-for-2017

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bobrisky Has Sent a Message To His Haters For 2017 appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.