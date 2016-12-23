Pages Navigation Menu

Bodies of 6 siblings poisoned to death in Anambra to be exhumed

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

It was all tears at Ekwulumili, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on the 5th of November when six children of same parents who died of food poisoning were buried.

Following the delay in releasing the autopsy report, by the state police command barely six months after the mysterious death of the children, the elders of the community, might exhume the six dead bodies for more investigations to be carried out.

Facts had emerged recently that homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Awka, collected the samples of the tissues of the deceased persons before their burial.

Some elders of the community, who spoke on the matter, confirmed that they were yet to see the police autopsy result and, therefore, might request for the exhumation of the bodies.

