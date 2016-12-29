Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Body of boy (3) found in Sophiatown – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Body of boy (3) found in Sophiatown
Eyewitness News
Police say it is not yet clear what happened to the boy but a murder case has been opened. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN. Child murder · Sophiatown. Email; Print. Share · Pelane Phakgadi | about an hour ago. JOHANNESBURG – The body of a three-year-old …
Bloodied toddler loses fight to hold on to lifeNews24

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.