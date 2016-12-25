Body of Kroonstad crash victim found in river – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Body of Kroonstad crash victim found in river
Eyewitness News
Netcare 911 says their paramedics found the driver in a critical condition after he too was thrown out of the vehicle. Divers prepare to search a river for a body. Picture: @Netcare911/Twitter. Road deaths. Email; Print …
