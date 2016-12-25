Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Body of Kroonstad crash victim found in river – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Body of Kroonstad crash victim found in river
Eyewitness News
Netcare 911 says their paramedics found the driver in a critical condition after he too was thrown out of the vehicle. Divers prepare to search a river for a body. Picture: @Netcare911/Twitter. Road deaths. Email; Print …
Woman's body retrieved from Kroonstad rivereNCA
Motorist critical after car lands in riverNews24
Woman dies in Kroonstad river crashofm.co.za

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.