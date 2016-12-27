Boko Haram: PDP faults Buhari’s success claims
The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to rejoice over the alleged defeat of the Boko Haram sect. The party also enjoined the President to do more in order to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna and intensify the war against the Boko Haram foot soldiers. Recall that the Chief of […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
