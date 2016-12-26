Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: 2 killed in suicide bomb attacks in Cameroon

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

An Iraqi soldier stands next to a wall with a red cross drawn through a slogan of the Islamic State (IS) group, in Fallujah

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.

Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, security source told Xinhua.

The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of market in Mora, a small town in Far North Region near the border with Nigeria.

The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission formed multinational forces stationed at Mora , with
particular objective of eradicating terrorist threat in the region. 

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.