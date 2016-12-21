Boko Haram: Army begins construction of road to Sambisa
The Nigerian Army has confirmed that it has started construction of a road network from Alagarno to Sambisa. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen Lucky Irabor, explained that the road will make it easier for soldiers to counter Boko Haram fighters. He said: “We have embarked on roads construction within the Sambisa forest to […]
