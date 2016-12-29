Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Army dismisses new Shekau video as propaganda

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Buratai

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, as mere propaganda. Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement on Thursday said their attention had been drawn to the video, which was filmed in an undisclosed location. He assured members of the public to go […]

