Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army recovers Shekau’s personal Qur’an, flag

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram leader, Shekau fails to attend TIME 100 Gala

Major General Lucky Irabor, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, on Wednesday, disclosed that, that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau left his personal belongings, including a Quran and a flag when the army took over Camp Zero in the Sambisa Forest. Irabor also disclosed that no Chibok girl was found in custody of the arrested Boko […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: Army recovers Shekau’s personal Qur’an, flag

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.