Boko Haram: Borno declares ‘stomach Infrastructure’ in 2017

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

borno-idps

The Borno State Government will from January, 2017, kickstart quarterly distribution of rice and other food stables freely to millions of its indigent citizens across the 27 local government areas of the State, Governor Kashim Shettima has announced. The intervention is nicknamed ‘stomach Infrastructure ‘ in some parts of Nigeria. The step taken is in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

