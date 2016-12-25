Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: FG to reopen 2 major roads in Borno

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno later today following the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. The roads are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

