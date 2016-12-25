Boko Haram: FG to reopen 2 major roads in Borno
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno later today following the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. The roads are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG