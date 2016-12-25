Boko Haram: FG to reopen 2 major roads in Borno

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Federal Government will formally re-open two major roads in Borno later today following the total defeat of Boko Haram in the North-East by the Nigerian military. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement issued in Abuja. The roads are the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

