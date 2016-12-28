Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Fleeing member arrested in Abuja

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A man believed to be one of the fleeing members of the Boko Haram sect has been arrested in Abuja. He was arrested by officials of a security agency recently established by the Abuja Municipal Area Council, popularly known as AMAC Marshal in the Federal Capital Territory. A statement issued on Tuesday night by the […]

