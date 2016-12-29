Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: How Army, Airforce conquered terrorists’ stronghold

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

troops-2

Major General, Leo Irabor, Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has revealed how the military stormed the dreaded Sambisa forest hitherto occupied by the Boko Haram sect. In a text of his media briefing held on Wednesday and made available to DAILY POST, Irabor affirmed that troops had cleared Camp Zairo, the last stronghold of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

