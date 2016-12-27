Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: How we captured camp zero – Soldier

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

soldiers-600

A soldier, who participated in the capturing of camp zero in Sambisa Forest, which is believed to be Boko Haram stronghold on Tuesday said, the camp was virtually empty when troops moved in after several days of battle with the Boko Haram militants. The soldier, who was not authorize to speak to the press told […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: How we captured camp zero – Soldier

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.