Boko Haram in disarray as troops storm Sambisa Forest [Video]
A video clip of fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists from Camp Zairo, Sambisa Forest following Air bombardment and takeover of their camp by the Nigerian troops has been provided by the Nigerian Army to further prove that the Army has indeed won the battle. Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman confirmed the authenticity of the video. […]
