Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram in disarray as troops storm Sambisa Forest [Video]

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

nigerian-air-force-helicopter-crashed

A video clip of fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists from Camp Zairo, Sambisa Forest following Air bombardment and takeover of their camp by the Nigerian troops has been provided by the Nigerian Army to further prove that the Army has indeed won the battle. Army Spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman confirmed the authenticity of the video. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram in disarray as troops storm Sambisa Forest [Video]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.