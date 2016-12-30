Boko Haram killed my brothers, cousins – Sheriff
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff said he lost his brothers, cousins and other relations to the Boko Haram sect. The former governor said he wondered why people out there were accusing him of creating the deadly sect even when he was one of the casualties of their attacks. […]
