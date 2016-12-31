Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau’s New Hideout Uncovered

After Boko Haram Camp in Sambisa forest was destroyed by Nigerian Army , actional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, now has a new hideout,THE WILL is report.

Shekau and his men reportedly fled to areas on the edge of the forest, islets on Lake Chad as well as villages on the Cameroon border.

“They were sighted in large numbers in … the Kala-Balge area,” said a vigilante helping in the fight, referring to a region near Cameroon.

A source told AFP, Shekau has since been spotted in Pulka village near Gwoza on the Cameroonian border — and is currently believed to be hiding in a forest in Kala-Balge.