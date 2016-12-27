Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Nigeria government urges citizens to be vigilant

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram

The Federal Government has called for increased vigilance among Nigerians as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities, after being dispossessed of their Sambisa fortress. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, stressed that “eternal vigilance is the price of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: Nigeria government urges citizens to be vigilant

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.