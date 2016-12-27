Boko Haram: Nigeria government urges citizens to be vigilant
The Federal Government has called for increased vigilance among Nigerians as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities, after being dispossessed of their Sambisa fortress. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, stressed that “eternal vigilance is the price of […]
Boko Haram: Nigeria government urges citizens to be vigilant
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG