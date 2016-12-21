Boko Haram: Nigerian Army denies knowledge of Shekau’s capture
The Nigerian Army has dismissed media reports that it has captured Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. Unconfirmed reports had emerged earlier that Shekau had been captured by some local hunters. But the Army said until it receives the Boko Haram leader from his reported captors, it cannot confirm his capture. Operation Lafiya Dole commander, Lucky […]
