Boko Haram: Nigerian Army denies knowledge of Shekau’s capture

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boko Haram emir Abubakar Shekau makes his first major video appearance

The Nigerian Army has dismissed media reports that it has captured Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. Unconfirmed reports had emerged earlier that Shekau had been captured by some local hunters. But the Army said until it receives the Boko Haram leader from his reported captors, it cannot confirm his capture. Operation Lafiya Dole commander, Lucky […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

