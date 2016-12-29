Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Reacts To Shekau’s Latest Video

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a new video released by Boko Haram’s elusive leader, Abubakar Shekau, describing it as a “mere terrorist propaganda”.

Earlier today, a video had emerged from the ‘ousted’ camp of the sect claiming that the Nigerian government “should not be telling lies to the people”.

The video came less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the “final crushing” of Boko Haram.

The Army said effort was on going to subject the video to “further forensic analysis”.

It also insited that it “captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest”.

“We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant,” the Army said in a statement Thursday. “Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing. “Our gallant troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram terrorist group with a view to bring them to justice.” READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Recovers Shekau’s Quran, Flag From Sambisa Forest

The post Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Reacts To Shekau’s Latest Video appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

