Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Recovers Shekau’s Quran, Flag From Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the recovery of Abubakar Shekau’s Quran and flag in Camp Zero, the Boko Haram headquarters in Sambisa forest.

This revelation was brought to light by the theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, a major general while updating journalists on ‘Operation Rescue Final’ in Maiduguri.

He said: “We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.” “The book will be taken to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, for onward presentation to Mr President. “We have also made a lot of arrests. Our troops in Damboa arrested about 15 Boko Haram members. We also arrested one Musa from Potiskum on Christmas Day, which was December 25.” “On December 26, our troops also intercepted two Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri. We, therefore, warn residents of the state to be wary of people coming to hide in and around their houses.” “We are also warning residents to report any suspected Boko Haram members hiding in their houses to the relevant security agencies and any failure to do that would tantamount to supporting and sympathising with the sect’s activities.”

It was earlier revealed that some CJFF members who took part in the offensive that resulted in the capture of Camp Zero located in the heart of Sambisa Forest brought down the flag of Shekau.

It is also unclear if Shekau himself is dead or alive.

The post Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Recovers Shekau’s Quran, Flag From Sambisa Forest appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

