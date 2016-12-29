Boko Haram not decimated – Shekau says in new video

Leader of Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, on Thursday, dismissed claims by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the group has been flushed out of its hideout, Sambisa Forest. In a new video, Shekau insisted he and his members are safe, stressing that their location cannot be revealed. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out […]

The post Boko Haram not decimated – Shekau says in new video appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

