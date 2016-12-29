Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram not decimated – Shekau says in new video

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Abubakar Shekau

Leader of Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, on Thursday, dismissed claims by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the group has been flushed out of its hideout, Sambisa Forest. In a new video, Shekau insisted he and his members are safe, stressing that their location cannot be revealed. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram not decimated – Shekau says in new video

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.