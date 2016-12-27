Boko Haram: Over 3,000 IDPs return to Damasak in Borno
Over 3,000 residents have returned to Damasak town following the reopening of Maiduguri – Gubio – Damasak Road by the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima on Sunday. Most of the returnees who had been earlier displaced by serial attacks on the community by Boko Haram insurgents, are returning from Niger Republic and Maiduguri where […]
