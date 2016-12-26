Boko Haram: Pursue, intercept fleeing insurgents – Buratai charges troops
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai ,has charged troops in the North East to pursue the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and intercept them. Buratai gave the charge in a remark shortly before Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno cut the tape to re-open two major roads in the state that were closed since 2013 […]
