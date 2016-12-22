Boko Haram Release 21 Chibok Girls

Islamic militant group Boko Haram have released another 21 girls from the famous 376 Chibok girls abducted two years ago. Following the release of 21 of the abducted girls in October, the federal government revealed that negotiations were taking place for the release of the others. Guardian reports that the newly released girls were brought to Yola …

The post Boko Haram Release 21 Chibok Girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

