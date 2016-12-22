Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram Release 21 Chibok Girls

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Islamic militant group Boko Haram have released another 21 girls from the famous 376 Chibok girls abducted two years ago. Following the release of 21 of the abducted girls in October, the federal government revealed that negotiations were taking place for the release of the others. Guardian reports that the newly released girls were brought to Yola …

