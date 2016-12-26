Boko Haram: Sambisa forest to serve as training for Nigerian army – Buratai
The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on Monday disclosed that Sambisa forest would now serve as training ground for officers of the Nigerian Army as from next year. Buratai made the revelation in Damasak, Borno, while celebrating Christmas with troops of 145 Battalion after the road leading to the town was reopened by Governor […]
