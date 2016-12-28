Boko Haram Suspect Arrested in Abuja, Warns of Impending Attacks

Another fleeing Boko Haram suspect has been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory. The middle-aged man was arrested by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Marshal. According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the security agency, Kingsley Madaki, the suspect was arrested at Utako Market by 4.20PM. He said that the suspect gave his […]

