Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram Suspect Arrested in Abuja, Warns of Impending Attacks

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Another fleeing Boko Haram suspect has been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory. The middle-aged man was arrested by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Marshal. According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the security agency, Kingsley Madaki, the suspect was arrested at Utako Market by 4.20PM. He said that the suspect gave his […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.