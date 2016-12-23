Boko Haram suspects escaping from Sambisa forest – Nigerian Army
The Nigerian Army has warned members of the public that a number of Boko Haram terrorists are escaping from the Sambisa forest, with troops embarking on a final clearance and occupation of the hideout. Residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe have especially been alerted to be extra vigilant and conscious of strange persons in their […]
