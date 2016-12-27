Boko Haram: TETFUND commend troops in Borno
Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) an intervention agency of the government has joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other well meaning Nigerians to shower encomium on troops of Operation Lafia Dole for their gallant and brave display in capturing Camp Zero, the last enclave of Boko Haram Terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa forest. It will be […]
Boko Haram: TETFUND commend troops in Borno
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG