Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: TETFUND commend troops in Borno

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

image

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) an intervention agency of the government has joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other well meaning Nigerians to shower encomium on troops of Operation Lafia Dole for their gallant and brave display in capturing Camp Zero, the last enclave of Boko Haram Terrorists in the dreaded Sambisa forest. It will be […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: TETFUND commend troops in Borno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.