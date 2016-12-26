Boko Haram: Tinubu hails Buhari, Army over fall of Sambisa
A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the capture of Sambisa Forest. Sambisa was the last stronghold of Boko Haram terror sect. Tinubu in a statement by his media office yesterday specially thanked troops of Operation Lafiya Dole […]
