Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Tinubu hails Buhari, Army over fall of Sambisa

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the capture of Sambisa Forest. Sambisa was the last stronghold of Boko Haram terror sect. Tinubu in a statement by his media office yesterday specially thanked troops of Operation Lafiya Dole […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: Tinubu hails Buhari, Army over fall of Sambisa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.