Boko Haram: Troops present Shekau’s flag to Buhari, as president tasks them to protect country’s unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Military to do all it can to ensure Nigeria stays as one and a strong nation. Buhari said this on Friday in Abuja, shortly after the theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen, Lucky Irabor handed over to him the Boko Haram flag recovered in Sambisa Forest. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

