Boko Haram: What a retired General told me about ‘defeat claims’ – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has revealed his conversation with an unnamed retired General over the fall of Sambisa forest, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram sect. Fani-Kayode, in the conversation he sent to DAILY POST Monday evening, noted that the claim by the Nigerian government that Boko Haram had fallen was a lie. […]

