Boko Haram: ‘White man’ assisting sect arrested in Sambisa
A white man, whose nationality is not yet known, was arrested inside the Sambisa Forest as Nigerian troops cleared Boko Haram insurgents out. “The man is under custody and providing positive information”, said a soldier, who just returned to Maiduguri from the liberated forest. Daily Trust on Sunday quoted the soldier to have said that […]
