Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: ‘White man’ assisting sect arrested in Sambisa

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

army3

A white man, whose nationality is not yet known, was arrested inside the Sambisa Forest as Nigerian troops cleared Boko Haram insurgents out. “The man is under custody and providing positive information”, said a soldier, who just returned to Maiduguri from the liberated forest. Daily Trust on Sunday quoted the soldier to have said that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Boko Haram: ‘White man’ assisting sect arrested in Sambisa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.