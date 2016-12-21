Bolivia blames pilot, airline for Chapecoense club plane crash

A Bolivian investigation into a plane crash which killed 71 people last month, including dozens of Brazilian football players, has concluded that the pilot and the airline were directly responsible. The plane, operated by Bolivian airline LaMia, plunged into a mountainside near the Colombian city Medellin, with only six people surviving. An audio recording of […]

