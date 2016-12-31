Bolt from the blue as sprint star calls United TV

Usain Bolt showed his love for Manchester United when the sprint star made a surprise phone call to the Premier League club’s in-house television channel on Saturday.

In the traditional post-match phone-in on MUTV following United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next caller as being a “Usain from Jamaica” and added: “It’s not Usain Bolt, is it?”

Olympic champion Bolt replied: “It is Usain Bolt.”

Henry still looked disbelieving as Bolt gave his opinion on United’s win, saying: “They came through like the old Manchester United.

“They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this.”

Bolt then tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, with Henry replying to the Jamaican apologising and telling him to call again soon.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

