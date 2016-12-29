Bolt plans to rock 2017 season

Jamaican sprint legend, Usain Bolt said he aims to enjoy what is expected to be his final season on the track next year.

The world record holder over both the 100m and 200m events, planned to step away from the track at the conclusion of the 2017 season where he would be hoping to add to his collection of 11 World Championships titles.

“Right now, it’s my last season and I have to just go out there and enjoy,” Bolt told The Gleaner on Monday.

“I think we have done the bulk of the work over the 10 years we have been working, so now it’s my last season.”

The 30-year-old who had won nine Olympic Games gold medals, including a third successive sprint treble at the Rio 2016 Games this past summer, revealed that he would only be focusing on running the 100m in the upcoming season.

“The focus is on the 100m, and I will just be trying to enjoy the season, not too much stress,” he added.

In past seasons, Bolt usually competed sparingly and used the bulk of his time preparing for the major championships.

However, the track and field icon revealed that he plans to attend more events next season in order to communicate with his fans before he retires.

“It’s all about my fans,” Bolt said. “I think they always show me a lot of love, and I am just going to go out there for them and do my best as always.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

