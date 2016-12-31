Bolton Delay Decision On Ameobi Loan Extension – Complete Sports Nigeria
Bolton Delay Decision On Ameobi Loan Extension
English League One club Bolton Wanderers are delaying a decision on whether to extend Nigerian forward Sammy Ameobi's loan deal at the club. Ameobi's loan at the Trotters from Championship club Newcastle United expires on Monday. Bolton Wanderers …
