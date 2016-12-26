Pages Navigation Menu

Bomb explosion hits Borno state – TV360

Posted on Dec 26, 2016


Bomb explosion hits Borno state
A suicide bomber has attacked a market in Kasuwan Shanu area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria. The blast was confirmed on Monday by the spokesman for the Borno State Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku. The incident comes barely two days after …
