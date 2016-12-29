Pages Navigation Menu

Bomb scare in Yola

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that there was pandemonium at the Federal College of Education (FCE), Yola, on Thursday over a bomb scare following the sighting of a strange bag in front of the school. The development which obstructed traffic along the Jimeta-Yola Road for more than an hour, caught the attention of a team of policemen and soldiers. The policemen from the Adamawa Anti-bomb Squad, who went into action immediately, however, discovered that the bag did not contain any explosives.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

