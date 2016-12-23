Pages Navigation Menu

Boogey – Already Won (Freestyle)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

Headies 2016 two-time nominee and fast rising Nigerian MC, Boogey, delivers this early Christmas gift to fans of his consistent lyrical display. He starts off rapping over The Weeknd’s “Starboy” and then it escalates into a different instrumental and a more personal topic that covers parts of his 2016 journey in life and music. He […]

