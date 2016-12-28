Boss who used racial slur quits company – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

Dec 28, 2016


Boss who used racial slur quits company
Cape Town – Pieter Hattingh has resigned as chief executive of Hattech Holdings after using the k-word on Facebook. Hattingh will no longer be affiliated with the company after his former employees sent out a statement on Tuesday condemning his action.
