Boy causes stir in Enugu with his self-built Porsche (photos)

Nigerian Instagram user DBee spotted this young boy and his friends at the Ogbete market in Enugu cruising in the young boy’s self-built Porsche car.

See the crowd that gathered to check the boy and his car out.

Dbee wrote:

I saw this boy at OGBETE main market enugu cruising with his new constructed Porsche. #i see humans buh i don’t see humanity #talent #multivator #show-love.

More photos below. The car came complete with a throttle and exhaust pipe.

