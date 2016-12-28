Boy causes stir in Enugu with his self-built Porsche (photos)
Nigerian Instagram user DBee spotted this young boy and his friends at the Ogbete market in Enugu cruising in the young boy’s self-built Porsche car.
More photos below. The car came complete with a throttle and exhaust pipe.
See the crowd that gathered to check the boy and his car out.
Dbee wrote:
I saw this boy at OGBETE main market enugu cruising with his new constructed Porsche. #i see humans buh i don’t see humanity #talent #multivator #show-love.
More photos below. The car came complete with a throttle and exhaust pipe.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG