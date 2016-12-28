Pages Navigation Menu

Boy causes stir in Enugu with his self-built Porsche (photos)

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

Nigerian Instagram user DBee spotted this young boy and his friends at the Ogbete market in Enugu cruising in the young boy’s self-built Porsche car.

See the crowd that gathered to check the boy and his car out.

Dbee wrote:

I saw this boy at OGBETE main market enugu cruising with his new constructed Porsche. #i see humans buh i don’t see humanity #talent #multivator #show-love.

More photos below. The car came complete with a throttle and exhaust pipe.

