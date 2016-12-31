Brazilian police say Greek ambassador was killed by wife’s lover – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Brazilian police say Greek ambassador was killed by wife's lover
The Independent
Police in Brazil believe Greece's ambassador to the country was killed by his wife's lover under her orders in a house in the Rio area and have detained three suspects, authorities said on Friday. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in …
Wife and Her Lover Are Arrested in Killing of Greek Envoy in Brazil
Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife's lover
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG