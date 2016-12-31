Pages Navigation Menu

Brazilian police say Greek ambassador was killed by wife's lover

The Independent

Brazilian police say Greek ambassador was killed by wife's lover
Police in Brazil believe Greece's ambassador to the country was killed by his wife's lover under her orders in a house in the Rio area and have detained three suspects, authorities said on Friday. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in …
Wife and Her Lover Are Arrested in Killing of Greek Envoy in BrazilNew York Times
Brazilian police: Greek ambassador killed by wife's loverDaily Mail
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop loverVanguard
Al-Arabiya –Sky News –BBC News –ABC Online
all 161 news articles »

