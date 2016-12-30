BREAKING: 15 Terrorists Feared Dead As Troops, Boko Haram Battle In Borno

No less than 15 terrorists of Boko Haram sect were feared dead on Friday as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle in Borno State.

Premium Times gathered that the battle started around 6 a.m in the early hours of today and did not end until after 9 a.m.

It was learnt that the battle started when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically – where Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion are stationed.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

A source said more than 15 of the Boko Haram fighters were killed in action while another claimed the figure was much higher, adding that many other terrorists escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

However, both sources averred that four Nigerian soldiers were wounded in action, adding that authorities had since contacted the nearby 22 Brigade to send air ambulance to evacuate a critically injured soldier.

The sources said the arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists included two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

More to be added as the story develops…

The post BREAKING: 15 Terrorists Feared Dead As Troops, Boko Haram Battle In Borno appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

